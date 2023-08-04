As the first round of finals in the 2023 Group 4 league tag competition approach, half of the sides involved are feeling a strange sense of deja vu.
It primarily revolves around the semi-final between the Gunnedah Bulldogs and Dungowan Cowgirls, who finished in third and fourth respectively this year, as they did in 2022.
In last year's minor semi-final clash, Dungowan prevailed 8-0 - and went on to win the premiership.
This year, the Cowgirls have had a tougher road to the final, with a spate of new players and consistent player rotation each week.
"We've found it a bit hard ... each week we've had a different rotation of girls," Dungowan coach Brianna Brown said.
"It just changes the team dynamics and where I play people, but we've given it our all every week."
But in last weekend's round 14 clash against the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters, who won 16-14, Dungowan showed they are still a force to be reckoned with.
As a result, Gunnedah coach Zoe Fleming is expecting "a very tough match".
"We're very excited for it. They got over us last year, so hopefully this year we can put it over them," Fleming said.
Gunnedah has consistently been among the top sides in the competition in 2023, and have won both of their past encounters with the Cowgirls.
But, Brown said, they were not at full strength for either of those games. And though Dungowan will miss the presence of Georgia Horniman for the rest of the season, who is in Ireland at the Tag World Cup, she expects to have an otherwise full-strength team this weekend.
"We also don't have Phoebe Porter this weekend, [but we do have] Tahnee Ingram. She's a huge bonus in our squad," she said.
"We didn't have Lauren Daye last time either, we had quite a few young ones out. So we're looking quite strong and it was really positive and happy on Tuesday."
They will face, in Gunnedah, experienced and canny opponents who have made finals for several consecutive years.
Fleming believes her side's experience in finals will help them take advantage of the big day on Saturday.
"We've had a few girls in there that have been in the side for a few years now," she said.
"So we definitely know what it's like and definitely want to win. Some of the girls are excited, some are nervous, it's going to be a good game."
