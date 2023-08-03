When Lucinda Harvey, Emu Heights, lost a close friend to suicide in 2021, she founded Saving True Blues, a mental health awareness group encouraging regional people to check in on their mates.
"You always hear of people who pass away from a mental health condition, but you never think it will be someone in your life," Ms Harvey said.
"To get that phone call was heartbreaking and I never wanted to experience it again so I created Saving True Blues to help people start that tough conversation."
Inspired by John Williamson's classic song True Blue, the organisation has become known for its 4WD Camp 4 Mental Health events.
READ ALSO:
Held every two or three months, the free 4WD camp encourages participants of all backgrounds to swap the hustle and bustle of everyday life for a weekend exploring regional NSW.
"It is a great opportunity to get away with some mates and chat about anything that is on your mind," Ms Harvey said.
"These camps are a safe place for anyone who comes along as I want people to know that it is okay to have a yarn to someone about how things are going.
"We've had 18-year-olds who have just bought their first ute to people in their fifties come along to the camps.
"Each time we sit around the fire and I share my experience of losing a mate to encourage others to tell their story.
"We laugh and we cry but it is for a good cause."
Several camps have been held in regional areas such as Bathurst, Lithgow and Orange with more coastal locations planned for the summer.
Alongside the 4WD camps, Saving True Blues also sells a range of clothing and accessories with 10 per cent of the profit donated to Lifeline Australia.
"It could be your mate, a family member or a random person who needs the support, and by wearing our brand, you do just that," Ms Harvey said.
"So far we have raised more than $850 for Lifeline through clothes and camps."
To learn more about the 4WD camps or support Saving True Blues visit @savingtrueblues on Instagram.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.