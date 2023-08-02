A MAN accused of an armed overnight crime spree, involving weapons, thefts and assaults, will stay behind bars.
Tyler Briggs did not make an application for bail when he appeared in Tamworth Local Court for the first time on Wednesday, August 2, after he was charged with a string of property crime offences.
The 23-year-old man from Moree was arrested by Oxley police officers following an alleged crime spree which stretched from Narrabri to Gunnedah in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Officers homed in on Briggs at about 3pm on Tuesday, August 1, after a number of police pursuits through Gunnedah involving a white Nissan Qashqai, which was taken from a home in Curlewis.
After the driver of the Nissan allegedly tried to crash into the police car in an attempt to flee, officers located and seized a rifle, a knife and several sets of car keys in the vehicle.
Briggs was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station where he was charged with 24 offences; including three assault charges; two counts of armed robbery; and four charges of police pursuit
The 23-year-old will remain in custody until the matter is mentioned in the Tamworth court again on Thursday.
It's the police case Briggs is one of the two men who entered a service station on the Newell Highway in Narrabri and demanded cash and keys to a car while armed with a firearm.
After attempts to steal a car from the service station failed, police allege the men fled with another man in a Mitsubishi Triton just after midnight on Tuesday.
At about 2am, police believe the same two men, still armed with a firearm, broke into a house on Railway Street, in Curlewis, and demanded drugs and cash.
It's alleged they assaulted and threatened and male and a female before they fled with a mobile phone and the white Nissan Qashqai.
Four children were also home at the time.
Officers patrolled the area in the hours after the alleged break and enter and spotted the Nissan on the Oxley Highway, near Bective, at about 3:20am.
A police pursuit was launched but quickly terminated due to safety concerns.
The Triton, which had been burnt out, was found on Lincoln Street in Gunnedah at about 5am.
In court, police will allege the Nissan was also involved in two fail to pays at Attunga and Gunnedah service stations.
Police have confirmed investigations into the alleged crime spree are continuing.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
