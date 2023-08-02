The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Sunny Van Ingen wins highly commended award for 'Maggie'

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Public School year 2 student Sunny Van Ingen took out the highly commended award in the infant's section at this year's prize giving ceremony with her artwork simply titled Maggie. Picture by Simon Scott
Tamworth Public School year 2 student Sunny Van Ingen took out the highly commended award in the infant's section at this year's prize giving ceremony with her artwork simply titled Maggie. Picture by Simon Scott

A Tamworth student has taken out one of the top prizes in the 2023 UNESAP school art competition at NERAM with her creative watercolour painting of one of Australia's much loved native birds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.