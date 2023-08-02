The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Photos

Tamworth hosts first Maths in Surveying Day for high school students

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NOTHING can be built without me, the economy can't grow without me, but there's not enough of me.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.