NOTHING can be built without me, the economy can't grow without me, but there's not enough of me.
Question: Who am I? Answer: A surveyor.
To help tackle a shortage of surveyors across the country, state and the city, about 80 Year 10 students from schools in Tamworth and Armidale got hands on with the latest technology in mapping and construction on Wednesday, August 2.
Mackenzie Freeman, a maths lover from McCarthy Catholic College, jumped at the opportunity to learn more about the career path.
She told the Leader she was excited to test out all the equipment and learn the maths behind it.
"My friends and I think it's a good opportunity to be women in STEM, it's something we're passionate about," she said.
The maths in action day was hosted as a joint collaboration between the Surveying Careers Taskforce and the Tamworth Astronomy and Science Centre.
In Tamworth, surveyors have started to become hard to find, and those in the industry are worried about what will happen as the city starts to grow.
Belinda Hanlon from Hanlons Consulting said hands-on days, which have previously only been held in metropolitan areas, would help expose regional kids to the profession.
"So many people think of surveying as the guys on the sides of the roads with the sticks," she said.
"We need more information and more days like this."
Ms Hanlon said surveyors are used in engineering, construction, ocean floor mapping, and mining.
Ian Iredale, who retired from surveying last year after more than 40 years in the industry, said it was the perfect career for anyone who didn't want to get stuck behind a desk.
He said pay had dramatically improved, and the scope for work could take someone in the industry around the world.
After seeing the technology in action, Calrossy Anglican School student Noah Chambers said he could see surveying as a definite career option.
He told the Leader seeing maths used outside the classroom, and the capabilities of technology, had inspired him to consider surveying as a potential career.
