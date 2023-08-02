"Last financial year $10,000 was granted to Wheelchair Sports NSW ACT Inc for the purchase of additional wheelchairs for the Tamworth Wheelchair Sports Hub; Manilla Historical Society was granted $3168 for the preservation of their firefighter uniform; $1868 was granted to Bendemeer Preschool Incorporated for their 'Tables Galore' project; and Barraba PA&H Association were provided with $7000 for the cost of a new PA system," Tamworth regional councillor Helen Tickle said.