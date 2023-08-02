There is more than $62,000 up for grabs to community groups as part of Tamworth Regional Council's Annual Donations Program.
The program is designed to help small to medium organisations and community groups with funding, to help them continue their good work in the local community.
Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker said council recognises the economic challenges that residents and non-for profit organisations are currently facing.
"So the Annual Donations Program has never been more important for community groups to directly benefit and receive the assistance they need to make a positive impact in our region," Ms Vereker said.
She said funding can be used for a variety of projects "such as local activities, purchasing specific equipment or supplies, hiring transport services, purchasing resources for use in community events, training fees and many other opportunities".
Twenty-two applicants were accepted from a wide variety of organisations for grants in 2022-23.
"Last financial year $10,000 was granted to Wheelchair Sports NSW ACT Inc for the purchase of additional wheelchairs for the Tamworth Wheelchair Sports Hub; Manilla Historical Society was granted $3168 for the preservation of their firefighter uniform; $1868 was granted to Bendemeer Preschool Incorporated for their 'Tables Galore' project; and Barraba PA&H Association were provided with $7000 for the cost of a new PA system," Tamworth regional councillor Helen Tickle said.
Applications are invited from not-for-profit organisations, charities, community groups and organisations located within the Tamworth Regional Council local government area.
Recipients of donation funding in previous years are welcome to reapply.
Organisations are eligible for only one donation per financial year, which is July 1 to June 30.
Successful applicants will be determined by a panel of three councillors; Cr Helen Tickle, Cr Brooke Southwell and Cr Judy Coates.
Applications must be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
For more information and to apply, visit the Tamworth Regional Council website:
