The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Moree man charged after alleged crime spree in Narrabri and Gunnedah

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man is expected to appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday. Picture file
The man is expected to appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday. Picture file

A MAN has been charged following an overnight crime spree after police found a rifle, a knife and several sets of car keys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.