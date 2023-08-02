A MAN has been charged following an overnight crime spree after police found a rifle, a knife and several sets of car keys.
The 23-year-old man from Moree will front Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday following a string of overnight property crime offences in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Detectives attached to the Oxley Police District launched an investigation into the alleged crime spree which stretched from Narrabri to Gunnedah.
Officers homed in on the man at about 3pm on Tuesday after a number of police pursuits through Gunnedah involving a white Nissan Qashqai, which was taken from a home in Curlewis.
The Nissan drove into a fence and crashed into a police car in an attempt to flee from officers.
A search of the car allegedly uncovered a rifle, a knife and several sets of car keys.
The man was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station and charged with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle; two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon; four counts of using an offensive weapon in company with intent to commit an indictable offence; four counts of police pursuit; and two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
The 23-year-old is also facing one break and enter charge; three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others; one charge of damage property by fire or explosive; and possessing an unauthorised and unregistered firearm.
He is also charged with a number of driving offences.
The arrest comes after two men, one armed with a firearm, entered a service station on the Newell Highway in Narrabri and demanded cash and keys to a car.
After attempts to steal a car from the service station failed, police allege the men fled with another man in a Mitsubishi Triton just after midnight on Tuesday.
At about 2am, police believe the same two men, still armed with a firearm, broke into a house on Railway Street, in Curlewis, and demanded drugs and cash.
It's alleged they assault and threatened and male and a female before they fled with a mobile phone and the white Nissan Qashqai.
Four children were also home at the time.
Officers patrolled the area in the hours after the alleged break and enter and spotted the Nissan on the Oxley Highway, near Bective, at about 3:20am.
A police pursuit was launched but quickly terminated due to safety concerns.
The Triton, which had been burnt out, was found on Lincoln Street in Gunnedah at about 5am.
In court, police will allege the Nissan was also involved in two fail to pays at Attunga and Gunnedah service stations.
The 23-year-old was refused police bail to appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday.
Police have confirmed investigations into the alleged crime spree are continuing.
