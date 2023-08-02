NSW farmers are concerned there is not a comprehensive planning process undertaken to identify pest, weed and fire risks on a property, prior to the state government buying land to be rezoned as national parks.
At the recent annual NSW Farmers conference, a motion was passed calling on the government to allocate resources to deal with these issues, well before farming land is purchased.
Amanda Barlow, NSW Farmers Deniliquin branch chair, said farmers are very concerned about fire risk.
"We know that, anecdotally, one of the worst seasons for a bad fire is the season after a La Nina event. We had the event last year and so we could be staring down the barrel of a very bad fire season this year," Ms Barlow said.
"And the government is continuing to expand its native park portfolio, we believe, without paying due heed to the planning process needed, to make sure these parks are properly run."
In 2020, 200,000 hectares was marked as national parks, under then-environment minister Matt Kean - the government aimed for a further 200,000 hectares.
The Minns government is continuing the expansion, including plans for the 300,000 hectare "koala park" from Kempsey to Coffs Harbour.
"We urge that further plans to increase the area under National Parks in NSW be put on hold until it can be demonstrated that the present national parks are being properly managed," Ms Barlow said.
Ms Barlow said farmers want a significant reduction in the targets set by national parks for land acquisition in the Western Division - and that funds be redirected to weed and pest animal control in current national park holdings.
National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) claims it works closely with the NSW Rural Fire Service and other organisations, including the NSW Farmers Association, to develop tenure neutral bush fire risk management plans through the local bush fire management committees.
The committees focus on mitigating fire risks to a range of assets and ensures local communities have a say in management of bushfires for their area.
A NPWS spokesman said wet conditions associated with the persistent La Nina weather pattern over the past three years has limited the implementation of hazard reduction burning.
"Even under difficult conditions, NPWS has undertaken 177 hazard reduction burns in the past 12 months and will undertake more before summer," the spokesperson said.
"NPWS has carried out a substantial amount of planning work and is well positioned to implement its hazard reduction burning program as weather conditions permit."
"Within the NPWS Riverina area, part of NPWS west branch, more than 652 hectares of the national park estate has been treated with hazard reduction burns since July 1 2020. An additional 184 mechanical hazard reduction activities have been carried out in this area to reduce the risk to assets, treating 356 hectares."
However, Ms Barlow said farmers are worried about the lack of back burning that has taken place.
"It appears that much of the back burning has occurred in the national parks that are closer to Sydney - whereas more remote national parks see to be neglected in comparison," Ms Barlow said.
"I believe anyone would be hard pushed to think of a serious fire in NSW that did not start or end in a national park. It is ludicrous to think they can just keep expanding without a proper planning process."
