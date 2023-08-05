Tamworth farmer Col Quast said the previous drought is "still in the back of my mind" as he prepares for what is predicted to be a "drier than usual" season.
"We were quite late sowing [crops this year]," Mr Quast said of the hectares of wheat he grows to feed the thousands of turkeys at his Tintinhull operation, north of Tamworth.
"So, a lot of our crops are relatively young and are just getting going."
Many farmers across the region are looking more closely at their soil profile after the August 1 announcement by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) that an El Nino could be declared in the 'coming weeks'.
Mr Quast said the most recent drought in 2019 "was the worst I've ever seen" and that farming is "a bit of a gamble" but that he'd be trying to forward plan and stay positive.
"If we don't produce grain for the turkeys then we'll have to buy it in, sourcing it from somewhere else," he said.
"With transport costs and diesel, and so many those other things going up, it will make it extremely difficult and extremely hard to bring [grain] in."
BoM senior climatologist Hugh McDowell said the New England region received lower than average rainfall during July, with temperatures expected to remain quite warm until November.
"We've seen rainfall from 10 millimetres to a top of about 20 millimetres for the month of July which is below what we normally see in this part of the world," Mr McDowell said.
"So, [it's been] quite dry but not record-breaking."
He said the reduced rainfall was "likely partly due to a potential developing El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole but neither of those things have developed yet".
NSW Department of Primary Industries' (NSW DPI) spokesperson Mitch Clifton said the soil in the Tamworth region was looking a lot drier than usual as a result of the weather.
"Fingers crossed we can bag a few more pretty significant rain events just as [winter crops] will be coming into the important reproductive grain cooling phases and water certainly is critical," Mr Clifton said
"But heat is interesting because it speeds up the crop a whole lot faster and it doesn't have time to reach its full potential."
Mr Clifton said winter croppers could consequently expect to start harvesting at about early December.
NSW DPI's Loretta Serafin, an expert in summer crops, said those looking to plant sunflower and corn crops should look at early September, with sorghum ripe for planting about the end of September.
She said producers should start to think about ordering seeds now to see what varieties are available this season to plant.
"The other big question at the moment is always around nutrition - there's been a fair bit of media coverage about people having trouble accessing the amount of urea and other nitrogen based fertiliser products, so it's all about planning at the moment," Ms Serafin said.
