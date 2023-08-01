A month removed from his debut professional victory, Lemuel Silisia has already begun training for the next bout of his career.
The Solomon Islands product made an emotional journey to the ring on July 1 for a fight against Ashley Rosinhaskew, which he won by third-round TKO.
Since then, One2Boxing coach Jamie Carroll said, the naturally reserved and humble 26-year-old has shown more of the self-assurance every good fighter needs.
"I think it's to do with his culture that he's lacked a little bit of confidence," Carroll said.
"They're not allowed to be seen as confident or arrogant [in the Solomon Islands], but in boxing, you have to back your ability and you've got to have a certain amount of confidence to take into the ring.
"And I've seen that since Lems got that victory."
Also read:
The second fight of Silisia's career will take place on the Gunnedah fight night card slated for October 7.
An opponent has been lined up, whose name Carroll could not yet reveal as details are still being finalised. The slated boxer is, though, exactly the step up in quality and experience that Silisia wanted for his second bout.
"It'll be a real big step up for him," Carroll said.
"He's an experienced and tough opponent, I think it'll make an exciting fight ... he's a tough guy, and he's been around for a long time."
In order to change things up and help introduce more explosiveness to Silisia's already formidable armoury, the Solomon Islander has begun a training plan with Snake Athletic.
It is part of an overall push that Carroll has made to keep Silisia's skills and physical fitness up to the level required in the professional game.
"We've been working on nothing but power, speed, and learning to hit those shots and set traps," he said.
"We're going to start sparring this weekend in Newcastle, and we're going to put that into practice."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.