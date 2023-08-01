The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Boxing: Lemuel Silisia prepares for second fight of professional career

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 2 2023 - 7:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lemuel Silisia is so far enjoying his new training program based at Snake Athletic. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Lemuel Silisia is so far enjoying his new training program based at Snake Athletic. Picture by Zac Lowe.

A month removed from his debut professional victory, Lemuel Silisia has already begun training for the next bout of his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.