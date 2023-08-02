A SENSE of adventure and the chance to raise money for a vital community service has been a driving force for Sue and Jeff Lowe.
The Inverell couple will be part of the Drover's Run 4WD Outback Adventure for the fifth time this year.
The 10-day event kicked off on Tuesday, August 1 and is a fundraiser for Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
READ ALSO:
The pair have already raised close to $18,000 this year after a groundswell of community support.
"ATJ's Earthworks and Best Community Shed came on board early with some sizable donations," Mr Lowe said.
"The town always seems to give and everyone is really generous around Inverell.
"I think we're only about $50 away from reaching $18,000.
"The money this year probably takes us to over $50,000 raised since we first started doing it."
Mrs Lowe said Bindaree Food Group donated all the meat for their raffle in the lead-up and thanked the community for a string of donations.
"The little ones all add up and a lot of them donate each time we've done it," she said.
The Lowe's will cover 3000km this year when they meet at Tilpa on the banks of the Darling River.
The journey will take them across western NSW to Cameron Corner where they will head south following much of the border between NSW and South Australia to the banks of the Murray River.
The convoy of 27 vehicles are often granted special access to private roads and properties giving competitors a chance to see places that are usually closed off.
They also visit national parks with overnight stays and popular tourist spots.
This year they will stay at the World Heritage listed Mungo National Park.
"We all have a lot of fun, it's not extreme four-wheel driving, but it is nearly all dirt roads, tracks and gravel," Mr Lowe said.
"Most nights we have an auction and a fine session for anyone who does anything intentionally or unintentionally silly along the way.
Mr Lowe said it benefits the whole region by supporting the helicopter service.
"Nobody wants to use it, but we don't mind paying for it," he said.
"You only have to think about how often it's used across the region.
"The chopper was in the Inverell shire 43 times last year and a couple of weeks ago it was probably here four times in one week.
"It costs a lot of money to run and it's important to help out."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.