DIRECTOR Glendyn Ivin never imagined while watching Alien at the Tamworth Regent Cinema as a child that he would some day work with Sigourney Weaver.
"I know where I was sitting that night when I saw that film, it really touched me," he told the Leader.
Fast forward a few decades, and Mr Ivin found himself back in his home region with the Hollywood actress by his side.
The project that brought them together was The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a television show about generational secrets centred around a young girl who meets her mysterious grandmother after becoming orphaned.
Based on a book by Australian author Holly Ringland, the story is wrapped in and around the world of native flowers.
Since Sigourney Weaver's character June Hart runs a native flower farm, the film makers searched across NSW to find the perfect property. It led them to Scone and Murrurundi.
"I never thought I'd film anything in the area that I grew up, because I've shot all around the world, and you rarely go back to your hometown to shoot, but it was so great to go back to that area," Mr Ivin said.
"Visitors, particularly Sigourney, absolutely loved it.
"She just thought it was such a beautiful area to be in and loved spending six weeks there."
"She was amazed by the amount of animals around us all the time," he said.
Mr Ivin was born in Tamworth and attended Oxley High School, where he met his wife of nearly 30 years.
He always desperately wanted to make movies, and became a director after studying film at the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne. He encourages fellow Tamworthians to pursue art.
"A life spent in and amongst creativity is one that is only enhanced, and can lead to the hugest adventures like I've been having, including one that's led me back to working in and around my hometown, and working with incredible people," he said.
"I hope the people of Tamworth and the region can tune in to Amazon Prime, and they'll get to see a little slice of their world on the big screen."
The lost Flowers of Alice Hart is set to be released on Friday, August 4, and also stars Australian actors Alycia Debnam-Carey and Asher Keddie.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
