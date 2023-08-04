Tamworth man Neil Faint has a knack for teaching horses and people the deft art of the true blue Aussie sport of campdrafting.
"If you get too technical with people it tends to go over their heads when they're learning, which is quite understandable, so, I try to make it [learning] enjoyable for people and their horses," Mr Faint said.
Mr Faint and his wife Amanda Nicholson own Texas Star Performance Horses, located on a 43-hectare property at Timbumburi, south of Tamworth.
There, the couple teach people of all ages and backgrounds the basics of campdrafting and how to fine-tune their skills, whether they're absolute beginners or seasoned riders.
Campdrafting originated among the drovers and stockmen of outback Queensland more than 100 years ago. Of an evening, as stock were camped overnight, riders would demonstrate their horsemanship skills.
The sport of campdrafting today involves a rider separating a cow from the herd, then navigating a short two-poled course using the agility, strength and speed of the horse and rider working in unison.
Mr Faint said people needed their riding skills and horses "pretty fine-tuned" before they could go racing around the corral in campdraft competitions.
"People support us because we're very straight down the line first and we start at the ground level, because there's a lot of horsemanship that goes into campdrafting," Mr Faint said.
Mr Faint and Ms Nicholson currently have a wait list of people from across Australia wanting to book in for one of their campdraft clinics.
It all started for the love-struck duo when they first met more than 10 years ago at a campdraft in nearby Dungowan.
Brought together via a common passion and respect for the horse, Ms Nicholson and Mr Faint shared a history that seemed only inevitable they'd end up together.
Mr Faint grew up "on the clover" of a farm near Armidale, which he still owns. There, he learned to ride bareback with his two brothers, mustering cattle before entering into rodeo and campdraft competitions.
"My father would not allow us to have a saddle. So we were really good riders as kids," Mr Faint said.
"The old pony I would ride bareback ended up with little bristles where my legs would go."
Meanwhile, Ms Nicholson's childhood in Australia's unofficial horse capital Scone in the Hunter Valley of NSW, was an endless series of pony club events.
She excelled in dressage, showjumping and campdrafting before being educated with a certificate, diploma and time working in the US learning all about horse husbandry.
"My passion has always been breeding horses. I love genetics, and I love seeing what we can produce bloodline wise," Ms Nicholson said.
The couple have three stallions in stud with proven pedigree backgrounds, including bay-coloured Nonda Entrepreneur, QP Clover Doc and the chestnut Duckrey.
There will, however, only ever be one horse who fully captured Mr Faint's heart, and she is a now 21-year-old grey mare named Turner's Stud Flirt, who he bought as a slightly broken-in two-year-old.
"I will never part with her," Mr Turner said. "Years ago, we were offered $65,000 for her and, hence, the mare is still here."
Turner's Stud Flirt has won more than of 36 open campdrafts and placed second in the World Championships Campdraft in Sydney, Mr Faint said, "she's just an amazing horse".
Ms Nicholson said the mare could go anywhere in Australia and "people would know who that horse is".
The couple are now preparing to hold their third annual three-day campdraft competition at the nearby Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) in November, as a way for newcomers to get involved in the sport.
"The whole culture of what we're trying to achieve here is about welcoming new people but doing it in a safe way," Ms Nicholson said.
Ms Nicholson said their young daughter Annabelle Faint was following her parents' lead, as she "just lives and breathes" the campdraft and "is so keen to learn and wants to follow in mum and dad's footsteps".
"I think that's the biggest pat on the back and the most heartwarming feeling," Ms Nicholson said.
