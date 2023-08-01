The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police investigate property crime in Narrabri and Gunnedah

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated August 1 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Oxley police are on the look out for two men linked to the alleged property offences. Picture file
POLICE are on the hunt for two men, believed to be armed with a firearm, after an alleged overnight crime spree across the region.

