POLICE are on the hunt for two men, believed to be armed with a firearm, after an alleged overnight crime spree across the region.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District have appealed for public assistance following a spate of property crime offences spanning from Narrabri to Gunnedah.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, August 1, two men, one armed with a firearm, entered a service station on the Newell Highway in Narrabri, while another man was waiting in a Mitsubishi Triton outside the store.
Police allege the two men threatened a worker and a customer with the firearm, and demanded cash and keys to a car.
Attempts were made to steal a car, which failed, and the men fled in the Triton with the cash.
About an two hours later, two men armed with a firearm, who police allege are the same men from the service station, forced entry into a home in Curlewis.
Officers allege the pair broke into a home on Railway Street and threatened and assaulted a man and a woman.
The demanded cash and drugs, before they fled with a mobile phone and a white Nissan Qashqai.
Four children who were home at the time were not injured.
At about 3:20am, police saw the Nissan travelling at an excessive speed on the Oxley Highway, near Bective.
A pursuit was launched when the vehicle failed to stop, but was terminated due to safety concerns.
Police lost sight of the Nissan, with the registration EHS-41H, which was last seen travelling towards Gunnedah.
The Triton, which had been burnt out, was found at about 5am on Lincoln Street in Gunnedah.
Police believe all the incidents are linked, and have launched an investigation into the crime spree.
Detectives are trying to locate two men, described as being of slim build, aged in their 20s and wearing dark hoodies and pants, who may be able to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information, CCTV footage, or dashcam video is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
