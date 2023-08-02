A night of hilarity awaits in 'Yes, Prime Minister'

From the writers of the original television series Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, comes the equally sharply satirical stage version hilariously produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society.
The UK is in crisis: debt is spiralling, unemployment is on the rise and the fragile coalition cabinet, led by Prime Minister Jim Hacker, is at breaking point. But salvation may exist in the form of a complex pipeline deal with the oil-rich country of Kumranistan that would entitle the government to a multi-trillion pound loan.
When the Kumranistan Foreign Secretary makes a shocking request of Jim's Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, moral considerations collide with the economic future of the nation. But how will Jim and his team: Bernard, Cabinet Secretary Sir Humphrey Appleby and Special Adviser Claire Sutton, reconcile the two? Political machinations, media manipulation and an appeal for divine intervention ensue.
You'll cry laughing, in fact you may find it impossible to stop! So join our very talented Tamworth Dramatic Society members and Tamworth locals for this hilarious night.
Age recommendation: 12+
At the Capitol Theatre from Friday 4 August to Saturday 12 August including both matinee and night performances.
Australia's The Waifs - folk heroes, and fully independent trailblazers, are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night. Not only are they heading to every corner and crevice of this big land - they are coming to Tamworth!
The Waifs have continued to forge an independent path over their 30-year career and are showing no signs of slowing down. On this wonderful and special night the band will play the full album from beginning to end and then share other fan favourites.
For this show The Waifs will be joined by special guests and great friends Joshua Cunningham & Felicity Urquhart.
For one night only - at the Town Hall Tuesday 8 August.
Why not starting planning for the next school holidays and enjoy some laughs yourself.
Children are Stinky is a multi-award winning, world wide sell out sensation. Expect to see high calibre circus, a rocking sound track and genuine belly laughs! This show is suitable for ages 3 -12 and will delight adults and children alike.
Children are Stinky is hands down the most spectacular reverse psychology experiment you have ever seen. The duo's attempt to prove that kids are stinky are met with messy, ridiculous, hysterical twists. They only succeed in proving that children are awesome.... And they know it!
Set in the 1990's, in-jokes and cleverly choreographed nostalgic mash ups that hook parents in for a rollicking trip down memory lane.
This enjoyable family show encourages children to be proud of themselves and their stinkyness. It is at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday, September 26, at 11am or 1pm.
