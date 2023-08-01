The moment the business community has been waiting for is almost here.
Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Tamworth Quality Business Awards, promising a glitzy night of recognition and kudos to Tamworth's thriving businesses, new and old.
A total of about 1,650 nominations were received across 658 different local businesses, a very similar result to last year's record-breaking awards.
Tamworth Business Chamber President Matthew Sweeney said the numbers are reflective of Tamworth's growing business community.
"Last year we extended the nomination period, which we didn't need to do this year. Every category on the list - 29 categories plus the people's choice and Noel Park awards - had at least one new entrant," Mr Sweeney said.
"Particularly with all the new entrants it really shows that the business community in Tamworth is growing."
Businesses that are up for an award are being encouraged to put their best foot forward as the judges finish their rounds over the next two weeks.
Judges are narrowing down their choices as we speak, selecting five to eight finalists per category for a total of about 200 businesses.
Finalists in the 2023 Quality Business Awards will be announced on Friday, August 18, and voting for the People's Choice Award will open on Monday, August 21.
Winners will be crowned at the gala dinner on Friday, September 8, at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Convention Centre (TRECC).
Last year the gala attracted nearly 1000 attendees, with more than 100 left on the waiting list.
Mr Sweeney also hinted at some next-level entertainment for this year's awards ceremony.
"We've got a bit of entertainment for the beginning of the night which will set the scene for the end of the night. We haven't yet announced what will happen on that first bit, but everyone will need to be seated by seven o'clock," he said.
Tickets to the gala are on sale now on the business chamber website.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
