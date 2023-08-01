With an emphasis on lifelong learning and relationships, one country school is embracing more than just the intellectual educational abilities of their students.
Located on the outskirts of Tamworth, Timbumburi Public School principal Jane Kibble said the primary school had a solid focus on numeracy and literacy but that people skills mattered too.
"Most importantly, what we want at our school is for students to be the very best versions of themselves," Ms Kibble said.
"We want them to be good people with good hearts and with the capacity to engage in lifelong learning."
The public primary school is among about 2200 schools statewide participating in NSW Education Week 2023 which runs from July 31 to August 4, with this year's theme focusing on 175 years of public education.
Timbumburi marked its own milestone in 2011, Ms Kibble said, with a centenary that included celebrations and a memorial open day to entice all those who had attended the iconic local school in years gone by.
"Over the years, we've had three generations; grandparents, parents and their kids go through the school," said Ms Kibble, who has been employed there for about 17 years, Ms Kibble said.
"So, one of the benefits of working in a smaller environment where we know the children's background as well, is that very early on we know what works for some kids and what doesn't," she said.
"So we have the opportunity to tailor their learning programs as much as possible to suit their needs."
About 151 students are enrolled in the school, with seven full time and three part-time teachers divided between seven classes.
The small country school regularly excels in debating, with a team of Year 5 and six students from the school taking home the overall NSW Premier's Debating Challenge in 2016.
"That's something we really value because the ability to engage and communicate with other people is incredibly important and it's also a strong part of the English syllabus," Ms Kibble said.
"And both the boys and the girls basketball last year went to the state quarterfinals in Sydney and played really well and came third and fifth in the state."
