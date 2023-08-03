Started by three locals, it is the third oldest Fun Run in NSW. There will be well over 500 participants on the day. If you have not been able to pick up your race kit on Saturday, you will need to be at No.1 Oval at 7:30 am to collect your bib number. If you have not registered and you do not have a race bib, you cannot run on the designated course. However, spectators are encouraged to cheer on runners and add to the atmosphere - especially No. 1 Oval Finishing area at 11.30am.
From the writers of the original television series Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, comes the equally sharply satirical stage version hilariously produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society. Recommended for audiences 12 years and older. Book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or contact the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 02 6767 5200.
The Waifs are celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night with a massive tour of Australia. In Tamworth they will be joined by special guests Joshua Cunningham & Felicity Urquhart.
The Pub's Woodchop Comp is here! Competitions, demonstrations, live entertainment and more. Nominations for the woodchop competition are open and expressions of interest for market stalls are being sought.
Visit the website for more info: www.thepubgroup.com.au/thepub
The Rhythms of Ireland has been seen by over two million people worldwide and has gained an unsurpassed reputation for "stunningly executed performances". Experience a spectacular evening of traditional Irish dance, music and song enhanced by stunning costumes, lighting and sound.
A ceramicist and a painter come together in 'Between the Lines'. A friendship forged in mutual admiration and support for each others creative practice is the foundation for this show featuring Newcastle based duo, Elizabeth Mead and Zoë Tjanavaras.
Ceramic artist Zoë Tjanavaras creates vessels that are organic, tactile and delightfully peculiar! She was the winner of the Ceramics section in the 2020 Muswellbrook Art Prize.
Liz Mead paints structural and expressive, light filled Australian landscapes. She was a finalist in the 2022 Muswellbrook Art Prize and the Gosford Art Prize 2021.
Opening event will be held on Saturday 12 August @5pm
Meet Wendy McCarthy at Tamworth Library as she discusses her memoir Don't Be Too Polite, Girls in conversation with ABC Radio's Kristy Reading. The author event will be followed by afternoon tea and the opportunity to buy Wendy's books supplied by Collins Booksellers Tamworth and have her sign it.
Returning for their second tour with Music in the Regions, Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger combine their solo expertise on guitar and harp to create a unique duo that displays the energy, versatility, and beauty of these much-loved instruments, to perform Suite magica. The duo have performed widely at venues such as Sydney Opera House, UKARIA Cultural Centre at Mount Barker, South Australia and the Canberra International Music Festival. Details: musicintheregions.com
Tamworth Regional Gallery recognises the leaders within our local First Nations community with the Dhurranmaygal Dhirrabuu 'Outstanding Leaders' photography exhibition by local artist Danny Dalton, which is open now. The Gallery is also exhibiting 'Dhiriyagu: For Our Elders', an exhibition by the Gomeroi Culture Academy. This exhibition is a collection of local weaving, painting, carvings, language and photographs that share the stories and legacies of the artists Elders.
Australia's largest primary industry field day celebrates 50 years, showcasing over 3000 products and demonstrating a vast range of new products and services, highlighting new technology and innovation and providing information to professionals on the land.
Just in time for the spring wedding season, browse everything wedding at the Tangaratta Vineyards & Function Centre Wedding Expo. See what the region has to offer with local businesses showcasing their products and services. From flowers to photography - this expo is a one stop shop! Either book a ticket at www.trybooking.com/CJWYS or at the door.
Frost Over Barraba Arts Festival is a celebration of visual arts and so much more. It encourages participation from the novice to the experienced. Frost's major prize has been increased to $4,000, with an overall prize pool on offer of $6,500. The venue for the Art Show is new this year with the exhibition moving to Barraba's historic Treloar's Building at 75 Queen Street.
Art Show Times:
