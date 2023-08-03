The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

Updated August 3 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Chung won the half marathon and then the 10km and 5km races in 2022. Picture by Mark Bode
Steven Chung won the half marathon and then the 10km and 5km races in 2022. Picture by Mark Bode

Tamworth Running Festival

Sunday, August 6

Started by three locals, it is the third oldest Fun Run in NSW. There will be well over 500 participants on the day. If you have not been able to pick up your race kit on Saturday, you will need to be at No.1 Oval at 7:30 am to collect your bib number. If you have not registered and you do not have a race bib, you cannot run on the designated course. However, spectators are encouraged to cheer on runners and add to the atmosphere - especially No. 1 Oval Finishing area at 11.30am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.