Started by three locals, it is the third oldest Fun Run in NSW. There will be well over 500 participants on the day. If you have not been able to pick up your race kit on Saturday, you will need to be at No.1 Oval at 7:30 am to collect your bib number. If you have not registered and you do not have a race bib, you cannot run on the designated course. However, spectators are encouraged to cheer on runners and add to the atmosphere - especially No. 1 Oval Finishing area at 11.30am.