Parents can rest easy as a much-anticipated childcare centre opens its doors.
After a 'soft' opening to introduce younger kids to their new environment, Papilio Early Learning Centre threw open its doors in a grand opening complete with ribbon-cutting, balloons, and fresh-baked goodies for the children.
"I'm excited to build relationships with the children and let parents finally get back to work," the centre's manager Sarah McCluand said.
The custom-built childcare centre was also happy to report it has filled the last few job listings it was searching for and is operating with a full team.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
