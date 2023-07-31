The Northern Daily Leader
New Guinness World Record set at Inverell Farmall tractor centenary celebrations

By Newsroom
July 31 2023 - 8:00pm
A WORLD record has been set after more than 100 tractors were on parade as part of centenary celebrations in New England.

