A MAN remains in hospital after a two-vehicle crash closed a major highway near Gunnedah.
A male driver is still being treated in hospital after a ute and an SUV collided on the Oxley Highway, at Carroll, on Friday, July 28.
The man is expected to make a full recovery after he was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Emergency services raced to the scene of the crash, near Redbank Road, at about 12:10pm on Friday.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital.
The Oxley Highway was closed between Gunnedah and Carroll for more than five hours in both directions in the wake of the crash.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District remained at the scene into the evening to try and piece together what happened.
The Leader can confirm the investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.
Motorists travelling between Gunnedah and Tamworth on Friday were advised traffic diversions could add up to an extra hour of travel time.
Drivers were advised to travel via Willow Tree, along the New England Highway and Kamilaroi Highway.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
