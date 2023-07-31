The peak representative body for golf in NSW is looking to make local history as it brings not one, but three major championships to Tamworth for the first time in the city's history.
Tamworth Golf Club and the Longyard Golf Club have agreed to host three professionally-run golf tournaments after a Council decision to enter a three-year partnership with Golf NSW.
These tournaments include the 2024 NSW Senior Amateur Championship, the 2025 NSW Mid-Amateur Championship, and the 2026 NSW Men's Country Championship.
Golf NSW asked the local clubs to keep the deal under wraps until it was set in stone, and representatives from both courses were happy to share their excitement at the official announcement on Monday, July 31.
"When Golf NSW approached us, we couldn't think of a better event. The professional way it was put together, and with council coming in to assist it's going to be a great event," Tamworth Golf Club General Manager Paul Cunningham said.
Both of Tamworth's golf clubs will be upgrading their courses in preparation for the tournaments.
The improvements have been some time coming for the Longyard Golf Club since upgrades were put on hold while a Sydney-based developer looked, and ultimately failed, to take over the course.
"Leading into the events we'll be looking to get the course in the condition we want it to be in for these high-profile events, so we will be spending extra money than we normally would to make sure the course is in the best condition," Longyard Golf Course General Manager Steve Myers said.
Getting the two rival golf clubs to work together on hosting the tournament was crucial to putting the three-year agreements together, according to Tamworth mayor Russell Webb.
"Without that collaboration we probably wouldn't have that event coming for three years in a row, as they are," Cr Webb said.
Speaking at the deal's official announcement, Golf NSW General Manager Olivia Wilson also emphasised the significance of Tamworth's golf clubs joining forces.
"That collaboration helps us and it will certainly help the players enjoy the tournament," Golf NSW General Manager Olivia Wilson said.
"Because we have so many players in the field we need two high-quality venues. It's quite rare across NSW to get two courses as good as Tamworth and Longyard, so it was a good decision for us."
The three competitions are expected to bring a total of at least 560 competitors to Tamworth, in addition to fans, families, and support staff, with an estimated benefit of almost $1 million to the local economy.
"The other good thing about it is we're going to get tonnes of marketing and media across this nation and New Zealand saying 'Come to Tamworth, we've got two fantastic golf courses,' and golf is the second-most played sport in the nation. There's over 1.5 million golfers in Australia," Cr Webb said.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
