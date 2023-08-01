The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

Grains at the top of the tree in Aussie ag by value

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
August 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A run of good seasons, combined with research and development gains, has propelled the grains industry to the top of the tree in Australian agriculture. File photo.
A run of good seasons, combined with research and development gains, has propelled the grains industry to the top of the tree in Australian agriculture. File photo.

Grains Research and Development Corporation chair John Woods congratulated fellow grain growers for their productivity gains as the industry consolidated its mantle as the largest sector of Australian agriculture by value.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.