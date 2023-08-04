5 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This stunning home has been meticulously updated to provide the perfect balance of style, comfort and practicality.
Spanning over three uniting levels, the property welcomes you with a stunning foyer that sets the tone for the whole house with high ceilings and fresh interiors.
This true family home boasts five generous bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in robe and stylish new ensuite.
The remaining bedrooms are oversized and surround an activity room that creates the perfect space for the kids to play or enjoy a movie.
A bright and airy living area provides ample room for the whole family to relax and unwind while connecting to the front verandah.
The kitchen has been transformed into a modern centrepiece with stone bench tops and ample storage.
A spacious sunroom provides flexibility for extended gatherings or a third living option while a selection of cooling and heating types that include new ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, gas points, reverse cycle split system and cosy wood fire, ensure the home is comfortable year-round.
The front and rear yards are easy-care and secure.
A mature deciduous tree is the focal point of the backyard producing a shady entertaining area in the warmer months and allowing sunlight in the cooler periods.
An oversized garage incorporates the laundry and ensures the vehicles are accommodated off the street.
Near north facing, the property also embraces views across to the hills of East.
Located in popular Calala with schools, shops and parks all nearby, you are sure to be impressed by this exquisite family retreat.
"The property has been updated throughout creating an exquisite family retreat," selling agent Mark Madden from Burke & Smthy Real Estate said.
"You have a choice of living areas and sunroom to suit any family size.
"All bedrooms are generous in size and the easy care yards are ideally secure for kids and pets.
"The double garage with internal access and laundry incorporated is a bonus.
"Located in popular Calala with schools, shops and parks nearby, this property really is the perfect balance of style and comfort and practicality.
"This is a true family home."
