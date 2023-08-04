3 beds | 2 bath | 0car
McCulloch Agencies is pleased to offer "Werribee Park Aggregation" as a whole or in four separate blocks to the market.
Situated 20 minutes West of the Tamworth city centre providing leading education, health, and Agri-services along with air and rail.
"Werribee Park Aggregation" encompasses 405.5Ha/1002Ac of undulating and productive flats with a mix of light through to heavier red soils.
The property has a mix of native pastures, lucerne, and sub-tropical pastures.
Water is a key feature with 8 dams and 7 registered bores.
The property has quality infrastructure including 4 machinery sheds, 3 stand woolshed, sheep and cattle yards.
A feature of the property is the majestic federation 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom original Goonoo Goonoo brick homestead surrounded by a huge garden including a 12m saltwater pool and thriving fruit trees, with outstanding 360-degree views over the district.
"Werribee Park Aggregation" is fenced up into four 101ha*/250ac* sub-divided lots with each having their own standout feature.
This will give the buyer an opportunity to acquire the whole aggregation, two bare blocks or two blocks with a dwelling on each, each sold separately or as one
"The property can be purchased alongside the adjoining property "Hazeldene" 205 Gidley Appleby road Tamworth, consisting of 352.6 acres," selling agent George Barton from McCulloch Agencies said.
"Both Expressions of Interest Close August 31."
