Quirindi swim coach Emily Tomlinson is "excited" about a potential $6.6 million upgrade of her local pool the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) is considering.
However, Ms Tomlinson said the nearly 100-year-old pool's closure could be a worry for the club.
"We're actually quite excited because the pool was so poorly operating," Ms Tomlinson said.
"The chemicals weren't working and the pump hasn't worked for years."
The pool's closure will mean Ms Tomlinson and her swim club of about 86 children will have to travel up to 40 minutes to share the Werris Creek Swimming Pool with the Werris Creek Swimming Club and about six schools.
"It is an inconvenience," Ms Tomlinson said.
"We've had to ring parents personally and talk them through what was going to happen.
"Most of them seem fairly excited to continue to support us and will continue to come swimming.
"But I think we will lose some of our high school kids because a lot of the high school kids who come down and train with me walked down [to Quirindi pool] from school."
She said she hopes the council would also consider upgrading the unheated Werris Creek pool because the current heating - solar blankets sourced from a grant a few years ago - "keep shorting the pump and vice versa".
The LPSC is expected to decide whether to forge ahead with the planned $6.6 million upgrade of the Liverpool Plains Aquatic Centre during the August ordinary meeting,
The LPSC's proposed upgrade to Quirindi pool is set to include a six-lane, 50-metre pool with ramp, splash pad area, dry play area and facilities such as a new barbecue area for people to chill, relax and have a bring-your-own bite to eat.
LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins said there was a "sense of urgency" for the council to make a decision so work at the Rose Street site could start in early 2024.
"To close a pool down in winter, like we have now, and just reopen it for a couple of months then shut it down in January - there's just a lot of costs involved [with that]," Cr Hawkins said.
"There might be a bit of inconvenience for a while, but there will be light at the end of the tunnel."
Cr Hawkins could not guarantee the aquatic centre would be closed for only one season.
"We're just going to have to bear that because at the end of the day, the community will end up with a brand new 50-metre Olympic swimming pool," Cr Hawkins said.
The $6,622,547 funding for the Quirindi Aquatic Centre was announced in 2022 and is from the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program.
