The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth Regional Council says Winter's Night on Fitzroy is a hit

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The enchantment of winter descended on Tamworth over the weekend, enticing more than 3500 people to eat, drink, and be merry at a major event in the CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.