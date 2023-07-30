The enchantment of winter descended on Tamworth over the weekend, enticing more than 3500 people to eat, drink, and be merry at a major event in the CBD.
Saturday, July 29, 2023, will go down in history as the first year of 'A Winter's Night on Fitzroy,' and Tamworth council's event coordinator Natasha Little said it is likely to be the first of many.
"We are going to have meetings and we'll look at having this event again and growing the event, because it was fantastic for local businesses," Ms Little said.
The event transformed the bustling Fitzroy Plaza into a snow globe of twinkling lights, icy delights, and a flurry of frosty fun.
"We had the snow machine going, which was a hit with kids young and old. We also had the silent disco and people were in there all night from six until nine," Ms Little said.
READ ALSO:
The event also featured live performances from local cover band Savage Groove and one of Tamworth's Australian Idol hopefuls Matt Barrett.
At 6pm, the ice-capades began, with live music, fire pits, food from local restaurants, a silent disco for the kids, arts and crafts, face painting, and much more.
Ms Little said there were no reports of anti social behaviour despite the large crowd.
"It was amazing, the atmosphere was great, there were no issues at all," she said.
Ms Little also said the blizzard of people provided a flurry of cash for local businesses.
She said she's waiting to hear from businesses for the official count, but estimates the event injected $30,000 to $40,000 into the local economy, "if not more".
For many of the businesses on Fitzroy, the event's success was obvious from sales alone.
Burger Urge, for example, ran out of their menu's specials for the night.
Not bad, Ms Little said, for the cost to Tamworth Regional Council for putting the event on.
"We had a very small budget for this event, around $10,000," Ms Little said.
She also said part of the event's success came from clever planning, as it was decided to put the event on the day after a major National Rugby League game brought thousands of extra people to Tamworth.
Ms Little says using events like Winter's Night to entice visitors to stay an extra day in Tamworth is a major feature of council's new 'One More Night' tourism campaign.
The night on Fitzroy comes as Tamworth Regional Council looks to expand tourism in the region, calling on the local community to have its say on a new events strategy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.