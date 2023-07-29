The sound was "like a ball hitting concrete".
But it wasn't concrete, it was Rhys Mackay's head.
The young hockey star recounted the incident as he prepared to return to the scene of the crime for the School Sport Australia 12 & Under Championships.
Mackay will suit up for NSW at the tournament, which gets underway in Hobart on Monday.
It was down there last year watching older brother Owen play at the under 13 nationals that he copped the knock.
He was in the grandstand taking photos one of Owen's games when a ball flew up and "smacked" him in the head.
It left him concussed, and with some not so fond memories of the Tasmanian capital.
But that could change this week.
Named the North West Schools Sports Association's Most Outstanding Primary Athlete for 2022, it is the Tamworth Public School students' second year in the NSW side.
His first time wearing state colours, he loved the experience last year and can't wait to get out there again.
"Hopefully we can win again," he said, with the side enjoying an undefeated campaign to claim the gold.
But it is "going to be hard".
Naturally they have had a lot of changes with Mackay, who will play in the defensive midfield, one of only four players backing up.
Last year one of the youngest in the team, as one of the elder and more experienced players he will have a bigger leadership role to play this time round, directing the play a lot more and also being a source of advice for his team-mates.
But it's nothing Mackay isn't accustomed to.
Despite being in Year 5 he was co-captain of the North West side last year.
He was again this year, alongside brother Chase, leading them to the state title for the first time since 2007.
It has been something of a golden period for the youngster. Including the NSW triumph, he has in the last 12 months been a part of five title-winning sides.
Make that six if things go to plan this week.
Also hoping to make one of the NSW under 13s sides for the nationals later in the year, Mackay has been training hard and really working on his vision and the way that he is positioned when he carries the ball.
"I used to carry on my back stick, now I've transitioned to carrying on my fore stick," he said.
NSW face Queensland first-up on Monday morning, followed by the hosts in the afternoon.
They then play South Australia on Tuesday, Western Australia and Victoria on Thursday before finishing against ACT on Friday.
Mackay will then fly back to Sydney and go straight into the under 13s training/trials.
He was one of six of the victorious Tamworth side from the recent state championships selected in the training squad, with Noah Evans, Blake Judd, Eliott Rodda, Sam Rodgers and Daniel Williams also impressing state selectors.
