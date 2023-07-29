Arna Jarrett's parents gave her at least two things that she will carry with her for the rest of her life.
One is her unique name - the result of them watching a movie and liking the German pronunciation of Anna.
The other was the Tamworth-based mother of three's introduction to the word of God.
And so there she sat, on a not unpleasant afternoon alongside the Bicentennial Park duck pond, and detailed how the intersection of family and her faith is so important to her; how she wants to leave her children a legacy rooted in what she believes is the immortality of the soul.
Jarrett was speaking in the wake of scoring all of Oxley Vale Attunga's five goals in a women's Premier League win over North Companions Black, and ahead of OVA's clash against Kootingal at Riverside on Saturday, July 29, which they won 5-0.
"I have grown up in the church, which is just such a huge blessing," she said, adding that in an "ever-changing world, and an uncertain world", her faith was "one certainty" that she could "hold on to and rely on".
Raised in Sydney, Jarrett arrived in Tamworth in 2011 for what she had thought would be a year-long teaching stint.
Twelve years later, the Carinya Christian School PE teacher still calls the city home. She is raising three boys with her husband, Brett. And she is devoted to nurturing her body through a healthy lifestyle while nurturing her soul through the scriptures.
"I think Jesus being the centre of my life is the most important thing," she said, adding that she was happy when "loving and serving Jesus" and bringing "joy and encouragement" to others.
Jarrett also finds joy through positive relationships.
One of her most profound relationships is with Oxley Vale Attunga. Deep into the season, she said OVA had improved. The side was second on the ladder before the latest round.
"I feel like that the last few weeks we've definitely clicked together ... It's been great," she said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
