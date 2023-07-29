The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Arna Jarrett finds great fulfilment in her faith

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 30 2023 - 5:47am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Arna Jarrett's parents gave her at least two things that she will carry with her for the rest of her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.