The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health
Updated

HNEH denies gaps in medical coverage at Armidale Hospital

By Newsroom
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:34pm, first published July 29 2023 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No 'significant gaps in medical coverage' at Armidale Hospital say officials
No 'significant gaps in medical coverage' at Armidale Hospital say officials

UPDATED

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.