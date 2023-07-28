Passengers who were due to fly from Tamworth to Melbourne with discount airline Bonza have been left confused, disappointed and out of pocket.
Customers have told the Leader they only received notice that their flight was being cancelled less than 24 hours before take off.
Wendy Anne McPherson was informed of the cancellation at around 12pm on Thursday, July 27, via email.
"We had accommodation booked that was free cancellation up until Thursday [July 27] and we had tickets to the AFL that we couldn't cancel. So, all our plans were around this trip and we had paid for everything," she said.
Bonza then tried to reschedule Ms McPherson's Melbourne flight for Wednesday, August 2, but her return flight to Tamworth remained Tuesday, August 1.
"We were flying back in from Melbourne, before we had even left for Melbourne," she said.
Not wanting to miss out on the trip she had booked two months ago, Ms McPherson ended up paying an extra $2500 for a last minute flight with QantasLink.
Mel Brown had booked Bonza tickets for her whole family to fly as part of her daughter's ninth birthday present.
"There was eight of us booked to fly from Tamworth to Melbourne ... we paid $59 each way, per person. We had also paid over $1500 dollars for accommodation in the city," she said.
Mrs Brown's husband received a text message at about 1:30pm on Thursday, July 27, about the flight being cancelled.
In an attempt to salvage the celebration they ended up paying more than $2000 dollars for train tickets to Sydney and accommodation.
"We have to spend more money for train tickets to go to Sydney and extra money for accommodation," she said.
Mrs Brown and her husband said they have tried to contact Bonza to get their money back.
"I don't think I'll try to fly with Bonza again," she said.
Bonza told its customers the cancellation was due to "maintenance requirements".
The Leader has contacted Bonza for comment.
The budget carrier only started operating out of Tamworth in May this year, flying to the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne.
The Sunshine Coast leg was discontinued mid July, due to low demand.
