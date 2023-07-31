Old team-mates and adversaries reminisced and swapped stories of their rugby league glory days at a special catch-up at the Calala Inn during the week.
Organised by the local Family Of League branch, the get together sprouted from an original plan to visit a couple of former players who aren't able to really get out and about these days.
"Then we said why don't we bring them to us, plus their "mates"," FOL publicity officer Ron Surtees said.
"Old adversaries, people that know them, played with them or against them or watched them play."
READ ALSO:
So they opened it up to anyone that played during the 50s, 60s and 70s.
A chance to have "a good old banter about the old times", the FOL were blown away by the response with over 40 people attending the informal gathering.
"We were over the moon with the turnout we got," Surtees said.
"It was beyond our expectations."
He said you could see on everyone's faces how much they enjoyed it, and there were a lot of comments about doing it more regularly.
That is possibly in the pipeline.
"We haven't discussed it, but it may become an annual event," he said.
In the mean time he said they are more than welcome at their monthly 'coffee club' catch-ups at the Calala Inn.
Among those in attendance were Ken Thompson and Barry Lingwood.
While not quite with the same vigour, they reenacted the photo immortalised on the sign that stands on the northern end of the Scully Park Regional Sporting Precinct.
Taken during a match between cross-town rivals West Tamworth and Tamworth City in 1967, it features Lingwood (City) coming across to make a tackle on a runaway Thompson, the Wests champion who would later go on to play Country and NSW Firsts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.