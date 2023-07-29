Bendemeer Public School students have been busy in the lead up to National Tree Day.
The children were assisted by some members of the local Country Women's Association (CWA) branch, parents, Councillor Phil Betts, Susan Wilson from Tamworth Regional Landcare and the Macdonald River Restoration Landcare Group to plant ribbon gums on Friday, July 28.
Last year each child also planted a ribbon gum, as these are preferred food and habitat for koalas.
Cr Betts explained to the students that this tree planting will play an important part in the establishment of a koala corridor in the New England.
The area that is being planted is being rehabilitated after the removal of black locust trees from the riparian zone by the Macdonald River Restoration Group.
On Sunday, July 30, Tamworth residents are being invited to do their bit for the environment as well.
The National Tree Day event is taking place at the Peel River, Jewry Street on Sunday, July 30, from 9am. A free barbecue breakfast will be provided.
