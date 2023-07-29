The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photo

Bendemeer Public School kids plant trees for koala corridor

By Newsroom
July 29 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendemeer Public School students have been busy in the lead up to National Tree Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.