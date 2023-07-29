ACTING royalty Rachel Ward will bring a touch of stardom to Armidale on Sunday, when she opens her latest film, Rachel's Farm.
The award winning actress-director-farmer is familiar with the city and is looking forward to returning, albeit rugged up for our chilly winter.
"Armidale's just up the road from me [Ward's farm in Nambucca Valley]," she says. "I've been there many times."
Ward's latest visit, on July 30, is to the Belgrave Cinema in Dumaresq Street, for the premiere of Rachel's Farm.
Directed by Ward, the one-and-a-half hour documentary tells the story of "one woman's journey from ecological despair to finding hope in the soil beneath her feet".
It features interviews with Ward, her family and those who inspired her to transition from the world of entertainment to the world of farming.
"We run about 150 cows and about 100 heifers and we're breeding farm Angus, although we're starting to bring in [South African] breeds [better suited to Australian conditions]," Ward says of her property in the state's mid-north.
In fact, it was her journey through Armidale, on her way to the Inverell Film Festival about four years ago, that sparked Ward's interest in regenerative farming.
At that time, 2019-20, catastrophic bush fires had devastated much of New England and threatened Ward's farm.
As she drove through the surrounding countryside, she saw how it was in "a terrible state. The fields were just dust blown ... eaten to the core and bare soil everywhere and that is what we're trying to avoid with this regenerative farming."
For Ward, it was a wake-up call, to change the way she farmed and also, as a filmmaker, "how I could employ my skills to spread the word about the most hopeful response to climate change that I had ever encountered".
The result is Rachel's Farm, "one woman's story as she tries to undo the damage she has done to her farm through ignorance, leading her to a journey of education leading to repair, regeneration, as well as a little bit of frustration and impatience".
Key interviews in the documentary include with her husband, actor Bryan Brown, daughter Matilda Brown and Charles Massy.
A farmer of more than 35 years' standing, Dr Massy is an authority on regenerative agriculture and is behind the Merino sheep stud "Severn Park" near Cooma.
"Dr Massy inspired me and filled me with hope," Ward says.
"It's been so good to put acting behind me, I'm still directing occasionally, but this is my focus; I really want to spread the idea of regenerative farming and I feel very hopeful about it."
After the film, Ward hopes audiences will be more conscious of how food gets on their plates and what goes into the making of food.
