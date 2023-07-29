The Northern Daily Leader
Help for Newcastle researchers fighting heart disease

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
July 30 2023 - 9:00am
Professor Doan Ngo and Professor Aaron Sverdlov. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
A GRANT of almost $800,000 will help University of Newcastle researchers tackle one of the most deadly afflictions facing cancer patients through specialist surveillance clinics, including one in Tamworth.

