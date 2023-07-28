Generations of Wests Tigers fans roared with excitement as they met their sporting heroes.
A sea of fans donned black and orange and converged on Scully Park on Thursday, July 27, for a fan meet and greet ahead of Friday night's Round 22 clash with the Sydney Rabbitohs.
The players took their time chatting and signing autographs.
"This is our fifth season coming back and we love seeing the kids and fellow fans smiley faces," Wests Tigers community engagement officer Kenneth Tuala said.
"It's just been smiles all around and I guess that is what we are here to do. We are here to spread some joy and spread the love of NRL through Wests Tigers."
Mr Tuala said a few players were also able to travel out to some of the region's small schools.
"We had two of our younger players went out to Nemingha Public and drove an hour out to Barraba Public school. We were the first professional sporting team to go out to Barraba Public School," he said.
"Even though they were not the regular players the kids may see on TV, having them there was a big blessing for the students."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
