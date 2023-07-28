The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth West Tigers fans turned out in droves to meet the team

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Generations of Wests Tigers fans roared with excitement as they met their sporting heroes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.