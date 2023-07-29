The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kel Stewart Ross refused bail for second time in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 30 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kel Stewart Ross was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court for the second time. Picture file
Kel Stewart Ross was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court for the second time. Picture file

A MAN who was caught drink driving after a first date has been ordered to stay behind bars after his bail was refused for a second time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.