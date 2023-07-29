A MAN who was caught drink driving after a first date has been ordered to stay behind bars after his bail was refused for a second time.
Kel Stewart Ross appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when his solicitor made a second attempt at getting the 37-year-old out of custody.
Earlier this month, his solicitor Marc Riviere told the court the 37-year-old had downed four or five beers on a first date when the woman's ex turned up and followed him out to the venue's car park.
The Quirindi man got behind the wheel of his red Nissan Navara to flee from the ex-lover before he was stopped, breath tested, and arrested by police.
The day after the sentence was imposed, Mr Riviere told the court the the defence had filed an application for the sentence to be appealed in the district court.
He made an application to get Ross released from custody which was refused.
Now, after more than 20 days behind bars, the 37-year-old has had a second bid for bail refused.
Mr Riviere told the court if Ross wasn't released from custody while he awaits the appeal date he would lose his employment, which could affect his appeal in the district court.
"That changes the view of the district court if he doesn't come in with the same circumstances," he said.
"The district court will review his matter from a different perspective which is unfair."
A $5000 surety payment was offered to the court, and Mr Riviere said Ross wasn't a flight risk, and had a low risk of re-offending.
"He attended court on the 5th of July well knowing he could go into custody," Mr Riviere said.
He asked the court to consider whether there was a "reasonable prospect" the district court would impose a sentencing other than full time custody.
Magistrate Julie Soars said given the 37-year-old's "hefty record" of driving offences the jail sentence was a sensible punishment.
She said Ross had been given chances in the past to remain in the community, but had continued to re-offend.
"Given his record there was a real need of general and specific deterrence," Ms Soars said.
She refused his application for bail and ordered him to remain behind bars.
The matter will be mentioned for appeal in the Tamworth District Court in August.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
