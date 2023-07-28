ANYTHING Brian Stevens tried his hand at artistically, he took to.
The man who poured his heart and soul into making the lives of the Tamworth community beautiful through his floral business died Tuesday, July 25, at the age of 73.
Mr Stevens died of pancreatic cancer after battling various forms of the disease for eight years.
"He was just happy to keep working and keep himself busy when he was going through all his treatments," he said.
"He just loved flowers."
Florist Aunty Jax was opened by Mr Stevens in 1979, and Mr Sweeney has received an "overwhelming" outpouring of support and condolences from the community it served.
"Customers kept saying it was always lovely to have a chat," he said.
"It wasn't just come in, buy something, and leave, it was come in, have a chat.
"Some people would come in their lunch breaks and spend the whole lunch break here just talking."
The couple have been together since 2001, when Mr Sweeney fell in love with Mr Stevens' fun outlook and humour, and how he didn't mince his words.
"He was very honest, romantic, friendly, but polarising at the same time to many people," he said.
They spent an "amazing" 22 years together running the business, travelling to Asia, and skiing overseas.
"I've just lost my best friend," he said.
Mr Sweeney will ensure the business remains open and trading as normal.
A celebration of Mr Steven's life will be held on Monday, July 31.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
