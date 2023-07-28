A FAULTY firefighting truck in Gunnedah, that caused injury, has been replaced with a tanker from the Uralla station, and a union representative has called the move "far from optimal".
A firefighter was reported to have fallen back onto a brick wall and suffered pain when a handle used to get into the truck came away last month.
NSW emergency services minister Jihad Dib told the Leader that the firetruck involved in the incident would be replaced.
The truck has been replaced, a Fire Brigade Employees Union representative said, however the tanker which was used was removed from the Uralla station.
"It's an appliance juggling act rather than actually replacing the appliance," he said.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said the tanker used to replace the Gunnedah vehicle was not an assigned first response appliance, and is available for use anywhere within the zone covering Armidale, Tamworth and surrounding areas, as well as NSW.
Meanwhile, South Tamworth Fire Station's main firefighting truck is back online after being out of action for more than 50 hours.
The union representative said the truck was returned to service before 9pm on Thursday, July 27.
A mechanism in the engine of the truck's pump used for firefighting suffered a hydraulic leak, and a part to fix the issue had to be sourced from Sydney.
It was a busy day for Tamworth firefighters on Thursday, with crews fighting two grass fires within 24 hours.
Despite that, the union representative said he didn't encounter any major calls that would have required the use of the truck.
"More luck than good management," he said.
The malfunction is the second time in two months that the truck has been offline.
Fire and Rescue NSW policy is that appliances should not be operated if they have been in use for more than 15 years.
The truck which has been faltering has a manufacturing date of April, 2009, which means it is about nine months from its 15th birthday.
It needs an in-depth mechanical check, the union representative said.
"Also to be put to the top of the list of being replaced," he said.
"But unfortunately, there's stations in worse positions than us that need new trucks sooner.
"Which says a lot about the condition of fire and rescue appliances, if we're not even at the top of the list after two major breakdowns in two months."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
