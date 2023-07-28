The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Union slams Fire and Rescue NSW for 'far from optimal' vehicle upgrade

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FAULTY firefighting truck in Gunnedah, that caused injury, has been replaced with a tanker from the Uralla station, and a union representative has called the move "far from optimal".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.