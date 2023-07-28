For the first time in more than 30 years snow will fall in the heart of Tamworth's CBD, but not in the way you would expect.
With the help of two snow machines, Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) will transform Fitzroy Plaza into a winter wonderland for 'A Winter's Night on Fitzroy' on Saturday night, July 29.
"We have been able to talk to the heavens and there may be a little bit of snow falling tomorrow night," Tamworth council's event coordinator Natasha Little said.
There will be something for everyone on the night, Ms Little said, with live music, fire pits, food from local restaurants, a silent disco for the kids, arts and crafts, face painting, and much more.
Organisers hope the chilly festivities will draw a large influx of visitors to the city's CBD after Friday night's rugby league showdown at Scully Park, involving the Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Tamworth council is backing the event as part of its 'One More Night' campaign, which aims to encourage visitors to spend just one more night in town and experience all the region has to offer.
"Just by staying that one extra night, our research tell us, it will add an extra $20 million dollars to our economy," TRC director of growth and prosperity Jacqueline O'Neill said.
"That is amazing for a town and city like Tamworth, and also for our smaller towns around the region,
"It encourages our visitors to visit those small towns, our lovely restaurants, have a good cup of coffee or tea, and experience all we have to offer," she said.
READ ALSO:
Mrs O'Neill said the 'Winter's Night on Fitzroy' event will also create a deeper sense of community.
"It creates something for our community as well - it's all about creating a closeness for our community, connecting with our community, and getting people out on a cold winter night and into town," she said.
Ms Little said there was a lot for families to do in Tamworth, and the 'One More Night' campaign was a way of engaging both locals and visitors to the area in some family-friendly activities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.