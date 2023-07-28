Back up ambulances are being stationed at sporting events across Tamworth as Health Services Union (HSU) paramedics whip another notch in their industrial action belt seeking better pay.
"No Ambulance Division Health Services Union paramedic will cover sporting events unless it is their core job," senior Tamworth paramedic and HSU delegate Brian Bridges said.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance responded in a statement, saying "operational plans are in place to minimise disruption to the community".
"All paramedics will continue to immediately respond to life-threatening medical emergencies," the spokesperson confirmed.
The onsite 'sport ban' is part of a statewide move from HSU that will kick off on Saturday, July 29, and is expected to last until the state government commences professional recognition discussions around pay increases.
The union is yet to agree to the Minns' government offer of a 4.5 per cent wage increase, inclusive of 0.5 per cent superannuation, which is expected to be resolved at the September budget and back paid to July 1.
Mr Bridges said NSW paramedics wanted to be paid in accordance with their skill set, saying they were often doing the same jobs their higher-paid colleagues in other health categories were doing.
The ban is not expected to impact many sporting events, with Tamworth Swans president Josh McKenzie saying their club has their own trained and highly-qualified health professionals and volunteers on-site at every game.
"I'm not familiar with paramedics in our region actually being on standby at any games," Mr McKenzie said.
"Most injuries we deal with, we can manage, like soft tissue... we can get people to a hospital or deal with it with typical first aid.
"It's mainly broken bones or particularly neck issues that we get an ambulance for."
The ban is expected to impact the horse racing industry the most. A Racing NSW spokesperson said in a statement that "no race meetings will be cancelled whatsoever".
"We're working closely with Ambulance NSW for them to provide an ambulance to as many meetings as possible," the spokesperson said.
"However, we have had a longstanding back up option available to us via a third party provider who uses paramedics with the same level of training and with the same equipment.
"For any meeting whatsoever where Ambulance NSW will not be able to guarantee service, then we rely on this third party provider."
The ban could have put a stop to the more than 100 horse races and trials scheduled across the state in August, including the next race in Tamworth on August 25, as races are not allowed to go ahead without an onsite ambulance.
HSU paramedics are not a part of the deal HSU secured for its allied health workers, including allied health professionals, security staff, wards people and hospital staff, who endorsed on July 28, a wage rise offered by the NSW government.
Under the deal, those HSU allied health professionals will receive a $3,500 wage increase, 0.5 per cent increase to superannuation, immediate commencement of Award reform, and an increase in the proportion of salary packaging benefits workers can keep.
