He could very well be the Swans' good luck charm.
The man they call Rats - or, more formally, Harrison Hague - will play his 50th game for the club when they meet the Nomads in a penultimate round clash at No. 1 Oval on Saturday, July 29.
Since the 29-year-old small forward/midfielder joined the Swans in 2020, they have made every grand final.
Hague was "as dangerous on the lip as he is on the boot", Swans president Josh McKenzie quipped in a Facebook post marking the achievement.
On a more serious note, McKenzie said Hague had "endeared himself to his teammates" and had been promoted to the leadership group this season.
Later, McKenzie told the Leader that the 50-gamer was "a bit of a surprise packet".
"He sort of come down to the club as a mate of some of the other players," the longstanding president said.
"And when he started playing, I wasn't sure what to expect from him. But he's really grown into a pretty important part of our team."
Hague "was a real crafty player - very smart - and gets in good positions, and he can kick a goal", McKenzie said, adding: "He's been a bit of a goal sneak lately.
"And beyond that, the spirit that he adds to the team, just with his manner around the boys, he's very important ... So, he's a very popular player amongst the team."
Hague said playing 50 games was "very special".
Hague said playing 50 games was "very special".

"Some [Swans] greats like Tyson Rennie have been able to achieve it, so it's nice to be sitting with them," he said.
I think third place might be the best we can get.- Josh McKenzie
The Swans are in third place with four wins. The Nomads, who have a final round bye, are in second place with six wins.
McKenzie expects the Swans and the Kangaroos to meet in the minor semi-final on August 12.
"I think third place might be the best we can get," he said. "And I think that's probably a pretty honest, realistic reflection of where we've been through the year."
