It's that time when ratepayers can expect to be receiving their rates notices for the 2023-2024 financial year. A total of 29,368 Tamworth Regional Council rates notices will hit inboxes and mailboxes over the next week with payments due - either in part or in full - by the end of August.
We do not increase rates, fees and charges without a lot of very careful consideration. Councillors are mindful of how crucial it is to make decisions which keep Council's financial position strong and sustainable se we can continue to provide the services and projects which our community needs and wants. I have mentioned before that there is a widening gap between our income level and the growing costs of delivering essential services and infrastructure.
READ ALSO:
However, Council has limited options to increase our revenue to close that gap. This is a serious financial challenge and it is critical that we explore all options available, including the feasibility of seeking a special rate variation to increase our rate income above the fixed cap amount. This is a path most of our neighbouring Councils have already done but we have been able to hold off due to our track record of strong financial management. In the coming months we will start a formal conversation with our community framed by three options about our operations: how we will maintain, how we will grow or how we manage a decline.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal's 3.7 per cent rate cap was endorsed by Council as the increase to our land rates for this financial year. This equates to a rise in land rates of between 78 cents and $1.82 a week. Council also resolved to increase water availability (connection) charges by 8 per cent, waste management charges by 6 per cent and no increases to sewerage and trade waste service charges. Water consumption (usage) charges will increase by 8 per cent. Residential and business ratepayers will pay $24 more for water availability for the year $25 more for waste management services for the year.
Please know that anyone who needs help to understand their rates notice can call Council's customer service team on 6767 5555. Any ratepayer having difficulty paying should call Council and ask to have a confidential discussion about entering a special arrangement to pay their rates. We are willing to work with anyone experiencing financial hardship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.