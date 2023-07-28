However, Council has limited options to increase our revenue to close that gap. This is a serious financial challenge and it is critical that we explore all options available, including the feasibility of seeking a special rate variation to increase our rate income above the fixed cap amount. This is a path most of our neighbouring Councils have already done but we have been able to hold off due to our track record of strong financial management. In the coming months we will start a formal conversation with our community framed by three options about our operations: how we will maintain, how we will grow or how we manage a decline.