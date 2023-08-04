Tom Fuller has come a long way from the little kid running around for Quirindi in the Sunday junior carnivals.
Now 23, he is on the verge of leading the Lions to their first finals appearance for a number of years.
They're not there yet; there's still a lot of work to do, starting with Scone on Saturday. But they've put themselves in a good position to finish fourth.
"It's definitely the strongest season we've had in a long time," Fuller said.
"Numbers have just been growing, which has been great.
"There's been a few more younger fellas come, which is helping a lot."
The likes of Daniel Calavassy, Hamish Dunbar and Callum McIntosh have also brought another dimension, and, combining with the young talent coming through, helped transform the Lions into a side that can not only challenge the top teams, but believe that they can beat them.
For Fuller, they have been great too in helping him navigate the captaincy after assuming the role mid-way through the season.
"They're a good bunch of fellas to lead. They're always giving me words of wisdom, especially a few of the older fellas that know a bit more than me," he said.
"They've been helping me along the way, which is nice."
Taking over when the then-captain was dropped back to second grade, the winger understands it was his team-mates that pushed for him to be given the job, and spoke about the "privilege" of being the Lions' captain.
"I love the club," Fuller said.
"I wouldn't want to be playing for anyone else.
"I've got a good group of mates here, the atmosphere is great and everyone bonds well."
In the other Round 16 action, Pirates host Gunnedah in a game that could well decide the minor premiership and Narrabri travel up to Inverell.
