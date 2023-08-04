The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Rugby: Tom Fuller hoping to lead Quirindi to a finals return

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Tom Fuller says this season is the strongest he's been a part of with the Lions.
Captain Tom Fuller says this season is the strongest he's been a part of with the Lions.

Tom Fuller has come a long way from the little kid running around for Quirindi in the Sunday junior carnivals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.