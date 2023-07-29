The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Nearly $10 million flood recovery grant program announced

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
July 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VITAL groups in the New England community will be eligible for funding to help flood-affected regions on their road to recovery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.