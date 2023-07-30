It took Michael Cullen three months to secure another rental after the house he had called home for the past seven years was put up for sale. He says societal perceptions of people 'doing it tough' need to change.
"We don't wreck the place. We don't put holes in walls and destroy places. We look after it as if it's our own," Mr Cullen said.
Mr Cullen is a long-term renter, having lived in three local properties in the Tamworth region since 1999, on six-year, 10-year and most recently, seven-year stints.
But he said he had found it very difficult to get into ideal accommodation recently due to a couple of financial hardships.
He was offered a place in Coledale, west Tamworth.
"I didn't want to be anywhere near Coledale because of all the crime and everything that's going on there," he said.
"They [rental agents] should be making an effort to get people in [to homes] not make them struggle so they end up on the street.
"My wife has had medical issues, we've lost two babies. We've gone through a lot. And recently I [caught encephalitis] from a dirty mozzie and have [been unable to work] for eight months.
"I first fell behind [on rental payments] because I went through a divorce. But I've made it all back up and paid what I owed."
Mr Cullen said rental agents needed to meet people to see "the whole person" rather than making a decision based on what is on paper, because "there are enough homeless people in this world".
"The other day when we walked into KFC, a young person looked at me weirdly because I handed a gentleman $10 because he was 50 cents short on getting a meal," Mr Cullen said.
"He came over and he shook my hand and he had a tear in his eye.
"You could tell he was a bloke that had struggled, probably out there on the street somewhere. But everybody deserves to eat."
At Christmas last year, Mr Cullen wrapped up three hot plates of left over food and headed to a couple of spots in Tamworth where he knew there were people living on the streets, without a home to go to.
"There's people out there who struggle and that's what the politicians like the [Nationals MP] Kevin Anderson and councillors need to know," Mr Cullen said.
"Something needs to be done. They should be making an effort to get people in housing not struggling and ending up on the street."
