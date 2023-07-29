As far as Beau Parry is concerned, his Werris Creek Magpies teammates are more akin to family.
The Werris Creek product, and former Newcastle Knights signee, grew up playing with a number of his current first grade teammates.
So, when captain-coach Cody Tickle dislocated his hip in round five and was ruled out for the rest of the season, Parry knew, as a senior player, he had to step up for the good of the team.
"Cody's one of our best leaders out there, and everyone looks up to him," Parry said.
"He puts his heart on his sleeve every week, so I felt the need to stand up, especially being one of the senior players. I took the young fellas under my wing and put them on the right track, they're all great to work with."
After one of the best preseasons of his career, the forward felt mentally and physically ready for a great season.
He was more than prepared to help fill the on-field leadership void left by Tickle, but that role was also made easier by the tight-knit nature of the club.
"Everyone's got family around the area and is pretty close," Parry said.
"That makes it a lot better to be around as well ... a lot of us have grown up together and know each other inside and out."
The Magpies will draw on that camaraderie this Sunday, when they hope to snap a five-match skid against the Narrabri Blues.
There is, however, more than just pride on the line in the upcoming last-round clash.
A win over the Blues would assure Werris Creek of a place in finals, allowing them to leapfrog the loser of Saturday's fixture between Kootingal-Moonbi and Dungowan.
"We're aware [Narrabri are] going to come over and throw all they can at us, being the last game of the year," Parry said.
"Obviously they'll knock us out if they get over us, so everyone's pretty pumped. If we get into the finals, we need to go in running."
Though the Blues are at the bottom of the ladder, their only win of the season came last weekend against Gunnedah.
Additionally, they have consistently started matches strong and often managed to challenge top teams in the first half, so Parry knows better than to take victory for granted.
"They gave us a bit of a scare out there [in round seven]," he said.
"They've got nothing to lose at the moment, so they'll be out to get us. It'll be a good game."
