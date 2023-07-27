After a spirited debate, Maitland councillors have voted to look into making the Jocko Graves Statue on High Street a heritage item.
While some councillors said the statue is without a doubt historically significant to Maitland, others argued the statue has a racist history, and shouldn't be made a heritage item.
The statue, which has been on the corner of High and Church streets since 1866, shows a 12-year-old African American boy called Jocko Graves.
It's a replica of the lawn jockey statues seen in the United States, and depicts a boy who, legend has it, wanted to fight alongside his father in George Washington's army in 1776, but was too young.
He decided to go anyway, and was given the role of holding the horses while the army crossed the Delaware River. The night was so cold that Jocko was found frozen to death, still holding the tethered horses.
Maitland's statue, formerly known as the 'Little Black Boy', was used as a horse hitching post. It originally came to town as a gift to MacDonald's Tobacconist on High Street.
Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin brought up the motion at the July 25 council meeting, moving that council staff look into including the statue as a heritage item under the Maitland Local Environment Plan.
The second part of his motion was that council staff investigate options for signage to go alongside the statue, explaining its context.
"Given its age and contribution to the city over the years, the little guy is an item that needs to be protected as you would for any other item within this city of that age, whether it be a building or monument," Cr Griffin said.
"Whether someone likes it or not the little feller has contributed to the very fabric of the city and what it means to be a Maitlander. He's an icon which people have come to love and respect and it's time that he's given protection under the local environment plan."
This sentiment was not shared by Loretta Baker, who voted against the motion and said the statue is racist.
"Jocko is an American lawn jockey, and it sits in the Jim Crow museum in America of racism objects and racist artefacts," she said.
Cr Baker said when declaring something a heritage item, there needs to be evidence supporting it.
"There is no primary source that gives any evidence to support the Jocko myth," she said.
"Any move on that statue, that racist garden gnome, is provocative and it is not in the best interest of our city, of social cohesion."
Peter Garnham, who voted for the motion, said being in Maitland for 150 years is significant, and that the statue should get heritage status regardless of its American origin.
"One hundred and fifty years isn't a bad stint, I don't care if it's American, Irish or whatever it is, it's been here for 150 years and we should recognise it," he said.
Ben Whiting, who was against the motion, said bringing it up at council was "deliberately divisive", and said the statue isn't particularly rare.
"It is an American lawn jockey, these were not particularly rare. You can pick one up on eBay for a few grand," he said.
Cr Griffin's motion was seconded by Sally Halliday. Councillors Philip Penfold, Peter Garnham, Kanchan Ranadive, Bill Hackney, Kristy Flannery, Ben Mitchell and Mike Yarrington voted for it.
Councillors Ben Whiting, Loretta Baker, Stephanie Fisher and Robert Aitchison were against.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
