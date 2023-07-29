Will Walgett have a swimming pool come summer time?
It's not looking likely with no funding having been put on the table by any of the region's leaders.
When Minister for Agriculture, Regional NSW and Western NSW Tara Moriarty was asked by ACM if she was looking for funding to fix or build a new pool, she pointedly ignored the question.
Instead saying she has asked her department to "work with council to undertake a survey of the pool and see if there's a way forward."
When prompted about how she felt about the entire situation, which would see residents having to drive more than 80 kilometres to the nearest pool, she said "every community deserves an opportunity to enjoy recreational facilities."
In a statement released by Walgett Shire Council on July 5, they announced the pool was to be decommissioned due to various issues, including leaks and a failing sand filtration system, that is estimated to cost in excess of $1.7 million to temporarily fix for the 2023/2024 swimming season.
Ms Moriarty said the council-owned Walgett Memorial Swimming pool had been a long time fixture of the local community but due to a lack of routine maintenance and funding the pool was "no longer safe".
NSW Nationals leader and member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the Minister for Western NSW should step in to help find a solution that doesn't leave residents without this vital community facility.
"The prospect of an outback community like Walgett not having a pool in summer is almost beyond comprehension and this needs to be addressed by the Minister urgently," Mr Saunders said.
"Having a major recreational facility out of action in a place like Walgett will create a number of issues relating to health, safety, and law and order, and it isn't something that can be put on the backburner to be looked at in six months' time."
Walgett Shire Council mayor Jane Keir said the situation confronting the community is dire.
"We're 115 kilometres from Coonamble's pool and 80 kilometres from Lightning Ridge's pool and the tyranny of distance means this is a diabolical situation for our residents," Mrs Keir said.
"A lot of people in our community don't have air-conditioning or can't afford to run it due to increasing power prices, so the pool provides relief during what is a long and hot summer."
Shadow Minister for Western NSW Sarah Mitchell said it was vital that the Government comes to the party to assist a struggling regional community.
"Labor has said it will govern for all residents of NSW and this is a chance to live up to that promise and support Walgett Shire Council and the wider Walgett community," Ms Mitchell said.
"I would strongly urge the Premier and the Minister for Western NSW to get working on this as soon as possible in order to provide some degree of certainty for the people of Walgett."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
