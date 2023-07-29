The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Minister for Western NSW won't commit to funding for Walgett pool

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
July 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Will Walgett have a swimming pool come summer time?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.