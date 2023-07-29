The Northern Daily Leader
Police instigate footy competition to bring kids together

By Emma Downey
July 29 2023 - 5:30pm
Tracker Network executive manager Marcus Watson, Office of the Advocate for Children and Young People representative Zoe Robinson, and Oxley Police District Acting Superintendent Brendan Madgwick with some of the 60 youths taking part in the day. Picture Peter Hardin
The Wests Tigers-Rabbitos NRL match was not the only footy match of note to watch in Tamworth this week, with a second special event held across July 27 and 28, providing plenty of action - with a message.

